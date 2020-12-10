Kelowna taxpayers are looking at a four per cent municipal tax increase in 2021.
City council on Thursday pared the hike slightly from the 4.3% that was proposed by municipal managers.
The costliest taxation-related item that was deleted included $200,000 for a so-called 'Champion for the Environment' position, with funding now coming from reserves.
Also, despite some earlier discussion about scaling back a planned City Hall renovation by $525,000, councillors decided later in the day to keep that particular $4.7 million budget intact.
"I think we've pared down the tax rate so it's palatable," said Coun. Brad Sieben.
Although the tax increase is well above the inflation rate of 1.6%, Coun. Gail Given said Kelowna's taxes remain below those charged by other B.C. municipalities with a population of more than 75,000.
Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna residents should be happy with the tax increase because, he said, "they receive exceptional service for those taxdollars".
For the owner of a typical Kelowna home with an assessed value of $691,000, the tax hike means they will pay about $2,200 in municipal tax in 2021.
This amount is after deduction of the provincially-funded Homeowner Grant, and does not include school taxes, hospital taxes, regional district taxes, and other fees that can almost double the total local tax demand.
Council must adopt the final budget for 2021 by next spring.