If the RCMP auxiliary program is revived in B.C., volunteers would be equipped with batons and handcuffs but not firearms.
And their outfit would be distinguishable from the uniform worn by a full-time member of the RCMP. For example, instead of a regular RCMP hat, they would wear a baseball cap, and their pants would not have a yellow stripe.
Auxiliary officers would receive four to six months training and they would be under the direct supervision of a full-time RCMP member. They would go on regular patrols and attend calls, but also assist with crime prevention programs and traffic control.
These are among the details of a revived auxiliary force in B.C., now under consideration by the provincial government, which are being shared with municipal leaders.
Town and city officials have been given until July 15 to indicate whether they want to see the auxiliary program revived in their communities, and if they're willing to help pay for it.
"Once we understand the level of interest, we will provide information regarding next steps," Brenda Butterworth-Carr, the province's director of police services, writes in a letter sent to municipalities on June 18.
The RCMP's long-established auxiliary program was suspended by the federal government in 2016 after a series of shootings. An auxiliary RCMP officer was wounded while investigating a call at an Alberta casino in 2015.
At the time of its suspension, there were about 2,000 auxiliary RCMP officers across the country. In 2016, the Kelowna RCMP auxiliary program had 55 volunteers.
The provincial government had been considering three different versions for a revived auxiliary program in B.C. One would have seen the volunteers restricted to such things as participation in Neighborhood Watch programs and other community-based initiatives.
A second would have also allowed them to go on foot and bike patrols, and help with traffic.
The third, which is the one being proposed, has the most flexibility in terms of frontline service. Along with going on patrols and responding to calls, the auxiliaries could work at Checkstops, provide security at crime scenes, and search people under the direction of an RCMP member.
Butterworth-Carr is a former deputy commissioner of the RCMP who oversaw the police force operations in B.C. until she retired last fall and took up her current civilian position with the provincial government.