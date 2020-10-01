Darlene Hartford of Peachland's Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society shows off a bat house as she spreads the word about the society's Bat Talk and Walk program for schools, which respects social distancing.
Participants in the Bat Talk and Walk program can walk along Peachland's bat house interpretive trail, learn about the bats in B.C. and take part in a batty scavenger hunt. Along the one kilometre-loop, they can stop to view five bat houses located in natural bat habitat and play an interactive game. There is bat fact signage at each bat house location.
The Bat Talk and Walk program costs $5 per student and includes a take-home bat craft.
The Bat House Interpretive Trail is suitable for all ages, but not all mobilities.
For more information or to book a tour, email peachbats2@gmail.com with the subject line “Bat Trail Tour.” Include the name of the school or organization, the phone and email of the contact person, the number of children and the preferred day and time for your tour.