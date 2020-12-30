No fireworks and more police - that's the plan for New Year's Eve at Big White Ski Resort.
Traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year, this December 31st will have a more muted aspect as the resort tries to recover from a cluster of COVID-19 cases that has affected 111 people.
The spread of the disease has been linked to group housing and a house party that should not have taken place under COVID-19-related restrictions against large gatherings.
"Since the COVID-19 cluster was announced, RCMP have been providing additional resources on weekends to monitor and respond to calls regarding social gatherings," Big White says in a release.
"On New Year's Eve, there will be nine RCMP members on the mountain to provide assistance during what is normally one of the busiest nights of the year," the release states.
"There will be no firework display for New Year's Eve at Big White this year," it adds.
Interior Health announced Tuesday that 94 of the 111 people who tested positive for COVID-19 since late November have recovered. Twelve people are in self-isolation at Big White, while the other five are self-isolating elsewhere.
Just under three-quarters of all those who tested positive live at Big White.
News that 94 people have recovered comes with a "huge sigh of relief", said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White.
"All of us associated with the resort want to thank the health care professionals and doctors who have helped the community through these trying times," he said. "Tracking, isolating, and managing this cluster would not have been possible without their support."
Interior Health says it is safe for people to visit Big White so long as they observe COVID-19 protocols.