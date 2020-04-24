Okanagan Mounties say they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received since one of their colleagues was killed in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
“Penticton detachment has seen an outpouring of support from every corner of the community; our sincerest thanks to all those that have sent cards, provided goodies and meals,” Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
“And thanks to those in the community that have concentrated their thoughts and prayers to all the front line workers that are impacted in these unprecedented times.”
RCMP detachments around the country came to a standstill today for a moment of silence to honour Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was among the 22 people killed in Nova Scotia.