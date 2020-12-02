Players on a B.C. hockey team who ignored the advisory against non-essential travel contracted COVID-19 in Alberta, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
When the team returned home, players contributed to its spread in their community, Henry said Wednesday.
"Now there are dozens of people who are infected and it has spread," Henry said during her daily update on the pandemic.
She cited the episode as a way of underscoring, once again, the need for people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary. But she said she would not be issuing an order specifically preventing travel in the weeks leading to Christmas.
"After many months of restrictions on who we can see and where we can go and what we can do, we are all feeling fatigued," Henry said.
"Yet, I'm asking you all to continue to and to do a little bit more to do our part to prevent the spread in our communities," she said.
Two-thirds of the 834 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. between Wednesday and Thursday were in the Fraser Health region. Sixty-six of the new cases were in the Interior Health region.
Twelve more deaths due to COVID-19 were announced, making the death toll 469, and hospitalizations are now at 337, with about one-quarter of the patients in intensive care.
Henry said she "hopes and expects" that COVID-19 vaccines will be available within the next few weeks.
"But this virus continues to move and move quickly between us and it takes lives," Henry said.