School operations across the Central Okanagan may have to be quickly rejigged if thousands of parents choose not to send their children back to class next week.
An alternative enrolment date of Nov. 13 was unanimously approved by trustees at their meeting last night.
That means parents who are concerned about COVID-19 can keep their kids at home, and register them for an e-learning program, without losing their spot at their local school.
"It's very difficult for us to know at this point how many parents will take advantage of the later enrolment date," board chair Moyra Baxter said this morning.
"If we find we get thousands of people wanting to to do this, then we're going to have quickly re-do a lot of our school plans," Baxter said. "If there's a lot of uptake, for example, some of our smaller schools might wind up with not many students at all next week.
"We really don't know what the effect of this will be, right now," she said. "We'll just have to take things as they come, and deal with it."
Beginning today, schools will be contacting parents and asking if they plan to send their kids back to class next week, or wait for the mid-November enrolment date.
"We know it's a big decision, but we're asking parents to let us know as soon as possible," Baxter said.
Only about half of the 23,000 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools returned to classes in June, when schools re-opened on a voluntary basis after a two-month shutdown.
The provincial government has said it expects all students to return to class in September, but local school districts do have the authority to set alternate enrolment dates.
For those children and youth who are kept home, they must register with the online learning program offered by the school district. They will get ongoing support and guidance from a teacher, but it won't be a teacher directly connected with their local school.
"It won't be like it was in the spring, when students had direct contact with their classroom teacher," Baxter said.
The e-learning program has its own complement of teachers, the ranks of which will have to be expanded if there is considerable uptake of the delayed enrolment date.
As early as Friday, the district hopes to get confirmation of more than $4 million in COVID-19-related funding from the federal government, part of which it hopes to use to hire the extra e-learning teachers.
In a typical year, a few hundred local students are connected to the e-learning program, Baxter said. It is not usually offered to students in elementary-school grade levels, but it will be this year, she said.
Baxter said, personally, she believed the second enrolment date would be taken up by a few thousand families, not many thousands. But she acknowledged that was just speculation.
"I have a feeling it's not going to be as high as some people think," she said. "But we'll see."