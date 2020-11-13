Proximity to Okanagan Lake seems to be a factor in whether downtown Kelowna business owners favour closing off Bernard Avenue again next summer.
The closer a business is located to the water, the more supportive its owner is to the idea of banning vehicles from Bernard next July and August.
This past summer, 23 Bernard Avenue businesses expanded onto the street. Nineteen of those businesses were in the first two blocks of Bernard.
There was little uptake of the patio program further east, according to a city report going to councillors on Monday.
"The 2020 pilot program revealed a number of challenges associated with the closure of Bernard Avenue in the 400 and 500 blocks, largely as a result of the limited number of food and beverage establishments which were critical to the program's success in the 200 and 300 blocks," the report states.
Compared to restaurant owners, Bernard Avenue retailers were less likely to take advantage of the extra space afforded by being able to expand onto the street, the report says.
Their reservations related to such things as staffing challenges and protecting merchandise from thieves, the report says.
For the summer of 2021, staff suggest council consider closing off vehicle access to Bernard only in the 200 and 300 blocks.
As well, some public amenities like public art, murals, busking stations, and outdoor play equipment, including table tennis and badminton nets, could be added to enhance the pedestrian experience.
The city tried the unprecedented two-month vehicle ban to create a unique pedestrian-friendly shopping area in hopes of helping merchants and restaurateurs recover financial losses sustained because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, comments from both business owners and the public were positive, staff say.
"With the simple act of closing the roadway and creating a safe zone for businesses and pedestrians, the street was transformed into a public plaza, which became an extension of City Park," the report says.
In a survey conducted by the city, about 90 per cent of Bernard Avenue shopkeepers and restaurateurs said business was the same or better than previous years, and a strong majority favoured a similar street closure next summer.