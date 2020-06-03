A Kelowna school without a single tree, or even one plant, on its 10 acre grounds could get a greenhouse.
Staff at Pearson Road elementary say the $56,000 greenhouse will help teach kids about food production while also enhancing their environmental awareness about indigenous vegetation.
The greenhouse project is one of three 'school enhancement projects' to be reviewed today by Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees.
Other projects are construction at Glenmore Elementary School of a 'Gaga Pit', an enclosure that's used for a game that's described as a kinder and gentler version of dodgeball, and the addition of five basketball courts at Rutland Senior Secondary.
School enhancement projects are typically paid-for by a combination of grants, funds raised by parent advisory councils, and in-kind donations from supportive community members.
The Pearson Road elementary project was conceived as a way to remedy a serious lack of green space at the Rutland school.
"Our school is situated on 10 acres of land and there is not one tree or any other plant life on the premises," eight school officials, including principal Rob Zoppi, write in a letter to trustees.
A driving force behind the greenhouse project is longtime kindergarten teacher Isabel Vicente.
"Her passion, charisma, and love of children will be commemorated in our Outdoor Exploration Centre as a living tribute to her teaching career," the letter to trustees states.