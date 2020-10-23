Lessons could be learned from the first outbreak of COVID-19 at a B.C. school, Ecole de l'Anse-au-sable in Kelowna, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Five people at the French language school have been infected by the disease, and approximately 160 students and teachers have been told to stay home and self-isolate.
"While it is obviously not what any of us want to see, it is not unexpected as we know that COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities and we know that is reflected in what is happening in our school communities as well," Henry said Thursday.
British Columbia has more than 2,000 schools with 600,000 students and 35,000 teachers, Henry noted.
There have been 213 COVID-19 exposures at schools, but only six clusters, where more than one person at a school has been infected.
"And this is our first outbreak," Henry said, referring to the school.
"So I think that helps us put it into perspective, that we are not seeing return to school cause amplification in our communities. But it does, as we've been expecting, reflect what is going on in our communities.
"The majority of exposure events that we have had in schools have not led to transmission to anyone else in that school community," she said.
"While it's concerning that we have an outbreak, what I think is positive about this is that we have been monitoring all of the exposure events and we have had very little transmission in the schools and public health has been working with school communities across the province to keep it that way," Henry said.
The five people at the Kelowna school who've tested positive for COVID-19 are a mix of staff and students, Henry said. She declined to give the precise breakdown because to do, she said, could raise privacy concerns.
There are no plans to close the school, Henry said, but she added that could change if more people linked to the school test positive for COVID-19. "But I think that's unlikely, given what I understand about this outbreak and the investigation so far," Henry said.
Henry added the experience with the virus at the Kelowna school could lead to a review of COVID-19-related protocols at other schools.
"We learn from every exposure event," she said. "We learn from every cluster and we learn from every outbreak. We've seen this from our long-term care homes and how we approach outbreaks in long-term care.
"This is our first school outbreak and we will learn from it and, if there are things that come to light that will help reduce the potential for this happening in other schools, then absolutely we will be looking at how we can expand those measures to every school," Henry said.