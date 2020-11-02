Overcrowding at Kelowna Secondary School would be best addressed by building a new high school next to the Parkinson rec centre, a survey says.
Less popular options including changing catchment boundaries so more KSS students are shifted to Okanagan Mission Secondary and restricting enrolment at KSS to students who actually live near the school rather than places like Rutland and the Westside.
An even less popular idea is shifting all 409 French Immersion students from KSS to OKM to free up more space for students in the English-speaking program at KSS.
These are the key findings of a month-long survey conducted by Central Okanagan Public Schools to gauge public opinion for the various options under consideration to reduce overcrowding at KSS.
In some ways, KSS is a victim of its own success. As the district's largest school, it is able to offer an array of programs and services not always available at smaller schools.
That has drawn many students from areas outside the KSS catchment area and enrolment this fall is at 1,869 students. It's already at capacity, with enrolment expected to increase by 10 per cent in the next three years.
In October, 871 people responded to an online survey that dealt with KSS capacity issues and the possibility of introducing French Immersion at the new H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country.
The most favoured approach for dealing with KSS capacity issues is construction of a new high school on land the district owns next to the Parkinson rec centre. That would serve the many hundreds of Glenmore students who currently attend KSS.
The problem with this suggestion, however, is that it is not easy to implement. The province has not approved funding for such a school, and it's unlikely to do so while extra students could be accommodated at Okanagan Mission Secondary.
And even if funding for a new high school were approved today, it could be as long as four years before it was ready to accept students, meaning KSS's over-capacity issues would still need to be addressed in the interim.
KSS cannot be easily expanded because it shares the site with Okanagan College and the city's sewage treatment plant is right next door.
So the challenge for trustees in the coming months will be to find a way to ease the enrolment pressure at KSS in a way that best serves educational needs and upsets the fewest people.
Options include changing the KSS catchment boundaries so students at South Kelowna Elementary eventually attend OKM and not KSS; not allowing students from outside the KSS catchment area to attend the school; moving 25 of the 100 foreign students who currently attend KSS to other high schools.
The last option is opposed by district officials, who say moving the foreigners would reduce cultural diversity at KSS, present logistical challenges to homestay and transportation programs, and potentially deprive the district of a significant portion of the $3.8 million in revenue paid in tuition by the foreign families for their kids to attend KSS.
Trustees could eventually decide to simply cap KSS at its current and make no changes to programs or catchment areas.
But that would increase transportation costs as the district would be required to bus students who couldn't get into KSS, and it could also be seen as being unfair to families that have recently moved to Kelowna and are living near KSS.
The survey found parent support for introduction of French Immersion at H.S. Grenda Middle School when it opens in Lake Country next year. However, district officials caution it would likely cost more than expanding the French immersion program at Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna.
Another round of online consultation on KSS overcrowding and Lake Country French Immersion issues will begin Thursday and continue until Nov. 19.