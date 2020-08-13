Kelowna drivers take note that from Aug. 17 to Sept. 11 Cadder Avenue will be down to westbound traffic only, from Richter Street to Ethel Street.
“During this time, there will be no access to Ethel Street from Cadder Avenue. The partial road closure is necessary to accommodate utility upgrades, which are being completed as part of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor project,” said the city.
Drivers going east on Cadder will be detoured north onto Richter Street and east onto Sutherland Avenue to Gordon Drive.
Meanwhile, BC Transit Route 8 eastbound on Cadder will be detoured east on Rose Avenue and north on Gordon Drive, with eastbound transit stops on Cadder Avenue at Richter Street and at Ethel Street temporarily closed.
“For the safety of the public and work crews, please follow signs and directions of traffic safety personnel. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, and residents, businesses and motorists are thanked for their patience while work is underway,” said the city.
Info is online at kelowna.ca/roadreport, and the bus schedule is at bctransit.com/kelowna.