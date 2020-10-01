A bowling shoe was among the piles of garbage collected by volunteers tidying up the downtown Kelowna waterfront.
About 40 people joined the Kelowna Yacht Club's third annual Shore Clean-Up last Saturday.
"We are grateful to have our clubhouse on the downtown waterfront and we want to do our part to maintain this beautiful area, not just for our members but for the community we are proud to be a part of," KYC environmental committee chair Christian Brix said in a release.
The two previous clean-ups took place in the spring but this year's event was delayed because of the pandemic. Participants either wore masks or were mindful of staying at least two metres apart from one another, Brix said.
Enough trash was fished out of the water or from the shore to fill up six large garbage containers.