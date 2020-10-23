When people think of West Kelowna, they think of . . . nothing much.
Most who live there go into Kelowna for work and there's nothing that particularly sets the community of 35,000 people apart from other places, a report commissioned by the city states.
A progress report on development of a new community vision for West Kelowna, based in large part on public input, will be presented to council on Tuesday.
It suggests people are happy to live there but that significant challenges remain, 12 years after incorporation, in creating a strong identity for West Kelowna.
"Community input suggests that West Kelowna has many unique and special elements, but has not yet achieved a 'vibe' that calls to people," reads part of the report, prepared by consultant Jana Zelenski.
"Communities that harness this quality share characteristics like walkable and vibrant downtowns, high-quality buildings, attractive gateways, active waterfronts, and experiences that draw people to them,” Zelenski writes.
"Many participants felt West Kelowna does not yet have the differentiator it needs," Zelenski writes.
Zelenski notes that a "large majority of West Kelowna's workforce currently leaves the city for employment", most of them travelling daily across the W.R. Bennett bridge into Kelowna, and West Kelowna is "still perceived as a bedroom community".
"Community discussions indicated that West Kelowna is not known for a strong business district that attracts professional services and the related commercial services that support an active business area," Zelenski writes.
The community visioning exercise, a prelude to formal revision of the Official Community Plan, asks people to imagine what West Kelowna will look like in 2040.
So far, the $100,000 consultation process is said to have drawn 4,600 views on a dedicated web page and the completion of 1,400 questionnaires.
But only 37 people participated in four online meetings and there were 58 participants in three other online meetings specifically targeted at "stakeholders".
Public consultation continues this fall and winter. Some goals identified so far in a draft document include:
- attracting, retaining and expanding businesses that create meaningful jobs close to home
- transforming Westbank Centre from "an auto-oriented strip in a walkable, inviting city centre"
- more vibrant waterfront areas with more shops and services, although public sentiment is split on the degree of commercialization that should be encouraged near Okanagan Lake
- an "absence of systemic discrimination that excludes people based on race, nationally, gender, sexual orientation, religion, economic status, physical or mental ability".
- higher quality buildings that are designed with a view to limiting climate change