A successful online gala has encouraged the organizer to think bigger.
Drew Vincent, a graduate of Okanagan College’s Bachelor of Business Administration program, was the creative mind behind the Stay at Home Gala which launched March 27.
The event was organized by a group of people from the Okanagan with the intent of bringing everyone together during what has been a hard time for many people.
The first-of-its-kind event hosted all the familiar elements of a gala: optional dinner from a local restaurant (delivered to your door), big-name speakers, including local entrepreneur Lane Merrifield, and more. More than 200 Okanagan households participated.
Tickets were sold at three different price levels, starting at $25, with all funds going to the Community Foundations of the Okanagan, which will direct funds back to the local charities that need it most.
“The positive response we have received is a testament to our community’s values,” said Vincent.
“We started calling it social distancing at its finest, but we might have to change that to community at its finest.”
In just five days, his idea turned into a $20,000 donation to help the Okanagan community during COVID-19.
The event also laid the groundwork for an bigger charitable effort on May 2.
Vincent and team are looking at moving to a national level and encouraging people to set up their own Stay at Home Gala in their communities with the toolset they’ve created, on May 2.
“Life has changed for everyone right now but we can still come together as a community and support local businesses,” said Vincent.
“We created a template and have all the resources needed to host these events on May 2 with the idea that people can use our model to raise money for their communities.”
With people already stepping up and showing interest, the team’s goal this round is to raise $1 million to help Canadians affected by COVID-19.
Each location will stream their own local speakers and additional spots will be filled with national keynote and celebrity acts, including Hayley Wickenheiser and Erin Cebula, organized by Vincent and his partners..
For information about hosting your own Stay at Home Gala visit stayathomegala.com.