More information is expected today about six COVID-19 cases identified among Kelowna General Hospital employees.
The cases are connected to the cluster in the community, and Interior Health said staff showing symptoms must stay home from work.
Despite the infections, IH said it’s still safe to come to Kelowna General Hospital.
A growing number of confirmed and potential cases are being identified in the Okanagan, including at Quail’s Gate Winery, Poplar Grove Winery, Tower Ranch Golf Course, Pace Spin Studio, Cactus Club downtown, Rustic Reel Brewing Company, Discovery Bay Resort, and other locations.
“The cases that have been identified recently are generally in a younger demographic of individuals in their 20s and 30s,” said IH in a statement.
“However, there is risk that if this continues, it may spread to people who are more vulnerable, including those who are older or who have serious health conditions. Everyone’s priority should be to bend the curve in Kelowna.”
Key recommendations to stop the spread are:
• Stay home and get tested if you are sick.
• Maintain physical distancing of greater than two metres.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.