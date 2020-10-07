The sweet symphony of semi-retirement will elude Kelly and Dawn Purdue of Valley Wind and Reed this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kelowna band instrument specialty shop offers musical instruments and accessories. Kelly is a repair technician with years of experience.
It’s a small business that relies on referrals through the schools based. Instrument rentals to students at schools, including Glenrosa Middle, Const. Neil Bruce Middle and Mount Boucherie Secondary, constitute over 50% of Valley Wind and Reed’s business, said Kelly. After being in business for more than 33 years, the Purdues planned to sell off the instrument rental portion of their business this year, close the shop and do minor repairs and support existing instrument rentals out of their home. The couple had to change their plans, however, when their buyer backed out of the deal due to the pandemic. In a normal year, the shelves at Valley Wind and Reed would be empty in October as students rented instruments for band programs. Over the years, Purdue has served students from Revelstoke to Osoyoos. This year, Valley Wind and Reed has hundreds of instruments left over. Music programs were already under duress as provincial funding has dried up. The pandemic isn’t helping, said Kelly. One school district took out their middle school music program altogether, while others have cut their programs in half. One school is doing 10-week starter programs, which is problematic for the Purdues’ business because it doubles or quadruples the workload with reduced cash flow. While some people kept their instruments over the summer hoping that band programs would start up in the fall, the Purdues have seen an increasing number of returns since the beginning of September as people realize there won’t be band this year.
Repairs were down about 20% over the summer and prior to summer, repairs were almost non-existent because schools were closed. Private work is down as well, since community bands aren’t playing and as there aren’t venues where musicians are performing, accessory sales are negligible.
Instead of retiring, the Purdues are hanging on and adjusting to the changes until they can go back to their original plans.
In past years, Kelly and Dawn have hired friends to help them when they go into schools for instrument rental nights; however, in the interest of safety, they moved the rentals online this year, Purdue volunteered to make small shields for flutes as well as bell covers for instruments for one school — basically a mask made of tightly woven material that stretches over the end of the instrument.
Despite having to put retirement on hold and slipping through the cracks to qualify for government assistance for small business, Kelly looks to the positive. He has many teachers who are supportive and Valley Wind and Reed has done some rentals although not as many as in other years.
As well, his private customers who typically stay away in the summer because Kelly is busy are coming in now a little bit. “We are going to survive. We can pay our rent,” he said. Kelly’s hoping things will improve enough next year that the buyer for the rental instruments will be back and they will then have the money from the sale for their retirement. “Then it will be the end of an era,” he said.