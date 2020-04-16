Commercial property tax bills will be cut by an average of 25 per cent to provide financially struggling businesses with some financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government has announced.
And school taxes for commercial properties will be cut by a further 25 per cent, providing 50 per cent relief from this charge when property taxes are sent out in June.
As well, municipalities will be able to borrow, interest-free, from their own capital reserves for operating expenses, such as employee salaries.
The measures were among those announced Thursday morning by the provincial government, with ministers saying they were taking the extraordinary steps to help prevent more economic damage from COVID-19.
"We know that B.C. communities and businesses are suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19," Finance Minister Carole James said in a government release.
"That is why our B.C. COVID-19 Action Plan is focused on the health and safety of British Columbians, direct support for people and businesses and economic recovery for our province," she said.
"We are providing further support by making additional temporary property tax changes to provide province-wide relief for businesses and local governments to help weather the pandemic, continue to deliver the services people count on, and be part of our province's economic recovery," James said.
In addition to allowing municipalities to borrow from their own reserves, with full repayment not required for five years, the province is permitting towns and cities to hold onto school taxes they collect from local property owners until Dec. 31.
Funds from withheld school taxes must be directed toward any unpaid municipal remittances to other taxing agencies like regional districts and hospital districts.
Money that's left over can be used by the municipalities for operating expenses until the year-end deadline.
Other measures announced Wednesday include:
- deferring late payment penalties for the owners of commercial properties until Oct. 1
- allowing municipalities greater flexibility in borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority
"With these new measures, we are giving local governments new tools as a first step to ease their financial burdens and that of businesses in their communities now, and as we look forward to recovery in the months to come," Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson said in the release.