An 18-year-old man ran from police twice after crashing a stolen car, West Kelowna RCMP say.
The single-vehicle accident was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near the intersection of Highway 97 and Campbell Road. Witnesses told police they saw the driver run off.
Police quickly found a suspect who matched the driver's description. But the man gave officers a fake name and ran away, police say.
Another officer caught up to the man, who again attempted to flee. He was arrested after a short chase.
Police say the crashed vehicle had been reported stolen on Dec. 4 in Kelowna. The 18-year-old man is being held in custody and faces charges pending review by the B.C. Prosecution Service.