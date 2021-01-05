A stranger told a Rutland girl he knew her mother and offered her a ride home on Monday afternoon, Kelowna police say.
The 10-year-old was walking home from school about 2:30 p.m. when she was approached at the corner of Hollywood Road South and Perry Road. The man was parked in an older black minivan when he spoke to the girl.
The girl declined his offer and the man drove off.
"This child did exactly the right thing in this situation," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release. "This incident is concerning, and we are very interested in identifying the man involved in it."
The suspect is described as white, and he was wearing a black hood and a black face mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250.762.3300 or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.