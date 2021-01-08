All hotel reservations made by people outside the Central Okanagan for properties owned and managed by Big White up until Feb. 5 have been cancelled.
Resort managers announced the cancellations Thursday morning to comply with an extension of the provincial advisory against non-essential travel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of Big White bookings made by people across Canada are being cancelled in an "onerous" process that will take a while to complete, said Tracy Layng, a resort vice-president.
"This will take a few days, as there are literally hundreds of reservations due to the pent-up demand of not being able to visit us earlier this season," Layng said in a release.
On Thursday, citing an upswing in COVID-19 cases in B.C. after a few weeks of declining numbers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended an order against non-essential travel that also prohibits social gatherings at private residences, worship services, and certain types of indoor sports and physical activities.
"This includes travel into and out of B.C. and between regions of the province," the order states. "For example: Do not travel for a vacation, do not travel to visit friends or family outside of your household or core bubble."
In December, Big White cancelled accommodation reservations made by people outside the Central Okanagan for the Christmas and New Year's periods.
The new cancellations up to Feb. 5 will cost the resort considerable revenue, but Big White senior vice-president Michael Ballingal said it's necessary to comply with the orders.
"Following the rules is not about the bottom line," he said. "It's about bending the curve and staying open for our season pass-holders and local skiers and snowboarders."