British Columbians were reassured Tuesday the phased restart of the provincial economy has been planned in a way that maximizes public safety while allowing many businesses to resume operations.
Restaurants, pubs, hair salons and other shops closed since mid-March were allowed to re-open as the province emerges cautiously from commercial restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today is an important milestone for our province," public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during the government's daily briefing on the coronavirus situation.
"For employees, customers, and business owners, I want to reassure you that we would not be easing these restrictions if we did not feel we could do so safely," Henry said.
"We can flatten our curve and safely re-open our province. But we must take it slowly," Henry said. "Being thoughtful and cautious is the approach we need in the coming weeks."
Only two two more British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total to 2,446. Of that, almost 2,000 people have fully recovered and there are 325 active cases of COVID-19, down 10 from Monday.
Since Monday, three more people, all residents of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, have died of the disease, for a total of 146.
The daily increase of two additional COVID-19 patients was the lowest 24-hour rise since March 6. The news provided a welcome underscoring to the fact that the pandemic's grip on the province appears to have seriously weakened just as businesses open up.
"When you're looking for cases and you only find two (new ones), that's a very positive indication," Health Minister Adrian Dix said. "That said, we still have 45 people in acute care and 12 in critical care."