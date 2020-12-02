Two Canadian Armed Forces search-and-rescue aircraft were dispatched Tuesday night from Comox to assist in the rescue of a Mountie and his prisoner, who led the officer on a foot chase into a ravine.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Midway RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress to a rural property.
The Bridesville property owner was observing the situation on surveillance cameras. Officers responded and found five individuals seemingly fleeing the area.
One of those break and enter suspects fled on foot while police detained the remaining four. The fleeing suspect jumped into a ravine, followed closely by a pursuing officer.
“The break-in suspect entered into the river multiple times before ultimately being located and arrested by the determined officer,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press bulletin. “The arresting officer and his prisoner found themselves nearly 400 feet down the ravine, trapped and unable to climb back out, or be reached by any conventional means. To complicate matters, the suspect was quickly becoming hypothermic, while the officer was dealing with exposure to the frigid temperatures.”
Additional police officers responded to the scene from neighbouring jurisdictions including Osoyoos to assist, but couldn't rescue their colleague.
“Those officers were joined and supported by passersby, who tossed warm clothing and supplies down to the officer to start a fire and keep warm,” O'Donaghey said.
After exhausting all options to safely extract the officer and his prisoner, the BC RCMP called for urgent support from the Canadian Armed Forces who immediately dispatched both a Buffalo fixed wing SAR aircraft and a Cormorant SAR helicopter to the scene.
At 9:20 p.m., SAR airlifted a 47-year-old Bridesville man to regional hospital for treatment for exposure-related injuries.
At 10:15 p.m. the front line officer, who did not require any medical attention at the scene, was rescued from the ravine.
A 44-year-old man, 45-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman, all of the Bridesville area, were released at the scene. Each face potential charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.
Investigators have since determined that the 47-year-old Bridesville man, who fled from the responding officers, was wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He remains in police custody at this time and faces additional charges.
“B.C. RCMP expresses its deepest thanks to all those members of the community who were directly involved in looking out for the safety and well-being of one of our front line officers and our client by providing them warm clothing and supplies to start a fire for warmth. We also would like to sincerely thank our Canadian Armed Forces partners for their valued support,” C/Supt. Brad Haugli, District Commander of the RCMP Southeast District.