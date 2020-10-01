The Greens and NDP have filled out their roster of candidates in the Central Okanagan for the Oct. 24 provincial election .
Krystal Smith will run for the BC NDP in Kelowna-Mission and Justin Kulik in Kelowna-Lake Country.
Earlier this week, mortgage broker Spring Hawes was named the party’s candidate in Kelowna West.
On Thursday, the Greens named John Janmaat as their candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, Amanda Poon in Kelowna-Mission and Peter Truch in Kelowna West.
Hawes and Smith are new candidates to this area, though Hawes has previous electoral experience in Invermere, where she was a two-term councillor.
Kulik, 19, ran for the federal NDP in the 2019 election, finishing third with 12.1% of the vote, behind winning Conservative Tracy Gray and ousted Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr.
Kulik’s claim to fame before that was collecting 250,000 signatures on a petition, which called for a ban on supermarkets throwing out unsold, but still-good food.
The three Greens are all new to provincial politics in this area.
All three Kelowna-area ridings are longtime BC Liberal strongholds with incumbents Ben Stewart in Kelowna West and Norm Letnick in Kelowna-Lake Country seeking re-election.
Developer Renee Merrifield is running for the Liberals in Kelowna-Mission with Steve Thomson retiring from politics.