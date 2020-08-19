Cancer patients in the Interior will no longer have to travel to Vancouver for a key aspect of their treatment.
The province announced Wednesday the establishment of a new, state-of-the-art PET/CT scanner suite at BC Cancer – Kelowna.
Once fully operational, the new scanner is expected provide more than 2,000 scans per year.
“It will ease the burden for patients that are dealing with cancer in the Interior,” said Dr. Kim Chi, vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer, during a telephone news conference.
PET/CT scanners deliver precise images of abnormal or cancerous cells. These images can help physicians diagnose cancer at an early stage or evaluate the effectiveness of treatments by determining if a patient’s cancer tumours have shrunk, spread or returned.
Currently, thousands of people travel to Vancouver from all over the province for the scans.
BC Cancer Foundation CEO Sarah Roth said the major investment wouldn’t have been possible without financial donors.
“Cancer is frightening enough,” said Roth. "Having to deal with the burden of travel ... is a terrible thing, and now that has been lifted."
The total project cost is $10.5 million, with more than $5.3 million provided by the BC Cancer Foundation thanks to support from more than 2,100 donors. The other $5.2 million is provided by the Ministry of Health through the Provincial Health Services Authority.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said experts predict a dramatic increase in cancer cases over the next 20 years.
“Approximately half of British Columbians are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and timely, effective diagnostics are a critically important part of cancer care and treatment,” said Dix.
In 2019-20, BC Cancer–Vancouver conducted 1,151 scans on people who travelled from the Interior Health Authority area.
Cancer survivor Jeremy King said he had to travel to the Lower Mainland for his scan, and it was burdensome.
“Having to travel for my PET/CT scan meant that I had to deal with the logistical challenges of organizing child care and transportation, which for me meant driving the Coquihalla Highway, which can be dangerous especially in the winter,” he said.
“I’m thankful now that people who need a PET/CT scan won’t have to deal with these added worries and can focus on their health.”