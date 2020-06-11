Trustees with Central Okanagan Public Schools have expressed their endorsement of Pride Month.
A resolution to that effect was passed at Wednesday night's board meeting.
"We absolutely support all our students, and we felt it was important to say that in a public way," board chair Moyra Baxter said today.
But the motion was not without some controversy, as trustee Amy Geistlinger from Lake Country wanted to change some of the wording in the resolution. However, no one seconded her proposal and the resolution was not changed.
A statement issued by the district after the meeting states: "Central Okanagan Public Schools gratefully acknowledges the courage and contributions of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including student diversity clubs, alliance clubs, and community volunteers.
"Our schools are safer and more welcoming for all because of the staff and students who celebrate our LGBT2Q+ community in June and all year long," the statement reads.
School superintendent Kevin Kaardal said education is the best way to fight discrimination.
"Just like adults, children often fear what they do not understand. We have a responsibility to help learners understand the lives of others so that everyone can feel safe at school and ready to learn," Kaardal said.
Pride Month gatherings have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many events moving online.
"Pride Month is a good time to remind ourselves that each individual in our community deserves to feel welcome, accepted, and safe," Baxter said.