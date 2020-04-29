The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another summertime event in Kelowna.
The annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary Ribfest in City Park has been cancelled.
The event will return in 2021, say the organizers with the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise.
However, the club's annual raffle that goes with the event will continue.
RibFest Kelowna has raised over $200,000 for local charities and organizations in its first four years and had hoped to raise $100,000 this year, said event chairman Chris Murphy.
The three-day August event draws a crowd estimated in the thousands to City Park each year.
Raffle prizes will include a year's worth of groceries from Save-On Foods, $1,000 cash prize from Interior Savings, $1,500 barbecue from White's Barbecue and Fireplace Centre and $500 store credit to Torino Ritz.
Proceeds will be directed to The Bridge Youth and Family Services' Okanagan Youth Recovery House project.
RibFest also draws a few protesters. Last November, animal rights advocates chained themselves to the downtown Interior Savings branch while calling for the event's cancellation.