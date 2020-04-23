Annual cleaning of some city-owned gyms, pools, and other facilities has started early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many city properties closed to the public, municipal officials have decided to use the down time to get out the cleaning supplies and keep staff busy.
"It's important that we take advantage of these buildings being vacant now to be able to maximize public use when it is deemed safe for these facility operations to resume," building services manager Arlo Johnson says in a release.
Annual maintenance of municipal recreation facilities usually happens in August or September, operations that typically require full or partial building shutdowns.
"The last thing we want to do is receive the green light to re-open these facilities, only to shut them down again for annual maintenance," Johnson says.
While 90 part-time, summer students, and term employees have been laid off by the city to cut costs, in the expectation of dramatically lower property tax payments this summer as a result of widespread financial distress caused by the pandemic, none of the city's 963 full-time employees have been laid off, Mayor Colin Basran said earlier this week.
Such layoffs are possible, however, he said.