A wheelbarrow arrived at the Lake Country Food Bank burdened with $24,600.
More accurately, with a symbolic Lake Country Rotary cheque for $24,600, representing funds raised by Rotary for the food bank since August 2018. The wheelbarrow was propelled by Rotary Club president Ken Guido of Oyama. The cheque represented the amount of money Rotary has donated through Save-On-Foods pre-paid gift cards.
The Lake Country Rotary Club sells Save-On-Foods gifts cards in denominations of $50, $100, $200 and $400. Thanks to Save-On-Foods manager, Paul Davidson, Rotary earns 8% every time someone uses a gift card to pay for their purchases, and Rotary adds another 8%.
From every grocery purchase of, say, $100, $16 goes directly to the food bank.
The food bank’s purchasing power enables staff to use the $16 from each $100 card to buy up to $40 of retail-valued food. All this comes at no additional cost to the gift card’s user.
The Rotary Club was largely responsible for the food bank having its present building.
After several years of seeking alternate sites suitable for the food bank, Rotary concluded that only a permanent building would serve the region’s needs. By lobbying for public support, Rotary won a $100,000 grant from Aviva Life Assurance. Coupled with land provided by the District of Lake Country and labour donated by the apprenticeship program at Okanagan College, plus other donations, that was enough to construct and complete the present building, worth about $1 million.
The building has also enabled the Lake Country Food Bank to become a distribution hub for other food banks from Cherryville to Peachland.
Rotary also provided a $14,000 electric-powered pallet stacker to reduce the risk of injury to the food bank’s 60 or so volunteers.
Save-On-Foods gift cards are available from any Rotary member or at UBR Services on Bottom Wood Lake Road and Interior Savings Credit Union in the Save-On-Foods plaza.
They can be used at any Save-On-Foods location, for food, wine, pharmacy items, and even additional gift cards.