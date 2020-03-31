Tucked away in a not-so-secret location, Penticton’s top city bureaucrats are carrying out their regular duties while also preparing for what might happen if they themselves fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency operations centre was activated March 18 inside Penticton Fire Hall No. 1 at the request of the B.C. government, but was moved to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre last week after the facility was closed to the public for health reasons.
A cavernous ballroom allows for the approximately 12 people working there on a daily basis to maintain physical distancing — and then some — while also being connected to the city’s fibre optic network.
EOC staffers entering the building are subject to a temperature check and medical questionnaire to ensure they’re not sick, while the facility itself is sanitized twice daily.
Fresh off a two-week quarantine following a vacation in Mexico, city manager Donny van Dyk is serving as EOC director with fire Chief Larry Watkinson as his deputy. Other city staff stationed there include finance manager Jim Bauer, general manager of infrastructure Mitch Moroziuk, and parks and recreation manager Bregje Kozak.
Watkinson, who began working on the city’s pandemic response plan in February, said the group went through every city service, ranked them in order of priority and came up with operational plans that contemplate losing the top two managers in every department.
“For example, if I got sick due to this pandemic, my deputy chiefs would be able to control the fire department,” said Watkinson.
“We’ve done that in each city department.”
Adding to the difficulty, continued Watkinson, is a requirement to have the top three managers in each department work apart from each other to avoid “cross-pollination” if one of them gets sick.
EOC staffers are also carrying out commands from the provincial government, such as closing public buildings, identifying facilities that could be used for emergency health services and enforcing public health orders, plus working with other agencies.
For example, the EOC last week co-ordinated setup of a drive-thru medical assessment centre at McLaren Arena that is being operated by South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.
“It takes work on our part. Closing facilities, notifications, wind-down — it all takes staff time,” said Watkinson, adding all EOC activities are reported on a daily basis to a headquarters in Kamloops.
Staff wages are being covered by the city, but some expenses, such as overtime, can be billed back to the provincial emergency program.
Van Dyk said the situation has been difficult for EOC staff.
“The pace at which change is occurring is definitely weighing on the community’s mind and our staff, for sure,” he said.
The EOC, which is more commonly opened during fires and floods, is tentatively set to remain open through May 30, but its level of readiness can be adjusted up or down as required.