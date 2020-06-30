Thousands of people living in long-term care and assisted living facilities in greater Kelowna will soon be able to receive visitors.
A province-wide ban on such visits, implemented three months ago and designed to protect the elderly from COVID-19, has been lifted by the government.
Encouraging signs, such as a diminishing number of new coronavirus cases and better supplies of personal protective equipment, warrant a resumption of in-person visits at care homes, provincial officials say.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, acknowledged it has been very difficult for families of people in care homes not to visit their loved ones since mid-March.
But the measure was necessary, she said, given the particular vulnerability of the elderly to COVID-19. Despite the visiting ban, most of those who've died of the disease in B.C. have been elderly people in care homes.
"There have been many dark and anxious days, but today is a brighter day for us all," Henry said during the province's daily COVID-19 update. "Visitors will now be allowed for long-term care and assisted living facilities."
To begin, residents will only be able to have one designated visitor, with the visits to take place in a designated area within each care facility.
"We are going to start slowly and, as we expect things will progress well, we'll expand these activities as we have done with every other activity," Henry said.
"We'll be monitoring this on an on-going basis to ensure that we can expand access as soon as it is safe to do so," she said.
The timing of the resumption of in-person visits will depend on when the facility has prepared a comprehensive safety plan that meets the satisfaction of health authorities, Henry said.
"They're working even as we speak with our local medical health officers to make sure those are in place," she said, estimating visits will begin within a week to 10 days.
"So while I know everybody is very anxious and excited to see their family or their friends, please be patient for a few more days until we ensure that all the safety measures are in place," Henry said.
Designated staff will screen everybody who comes into visit, and provide guidance on how the visit should be conducted. Visitors must wear a mask, and visits must be booked in advance.
Hairdressers and barbers can once again come into care facilities to provide their services but they too will have to prepare a safety plan to the satisfaction of facility operators.
"Of course, we are all a little anxious because we know what could happen if we don't get this right," Henry said. "And it is something that has weighed on us, and me, as well over the last many weeks.
"But moving thoughtfully with care will give us the confidence we need to move forward," she said.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the government would provide $160 million in new funding so care facilities could hire up to three full-time equivalent staffers to arrange and supervise the resumption of visits in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
As many as 2,040 new staff could be hired at long-term care and assisted living facilities, Dix said.
The government will also provide a further $26.5 million to reimburse care facilities for extra costs incurred since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Those additional expenses, Dix said, related to such things as enhanced cleaning, delivering meals to residents in their rooms, and higher-than-normal staffing costs because of workers being off sick with COVID-19.
At times seeming to struggle to contain her emotions, Henry paid tribute to the elderly residents of the province's 680 long-term care and assisted living care homes who, she said, had shown bravery and fortitude during the pandemic.
"This has been a difficult time, being separated from the ones you love, and for many people with things like dementia it can be a very confusing and difficult time," Henry said.
"You have shown resilience, determination, and courage despite this challenge," she said.