A six-storey building with almost 100 homes, many of them micro-suites, is proposed for a neighbourhood immediately east of the Capri mall.
The 94-suite development, to come before Kelowna city council tonight for the necessary zoning change, illustrates the changing nature of the Capri-Landmark district, municipal planners say.
A key city goal for the district is to "prevent under-development of sites" to ensure a maximum number of housing units of all types are built in the coming years, staff say.
"A multiple dwelling housing development will benefit from the central and convenient location of the subject properties, as it is near commercial shops, services, and amenities," a report to staff says.
The development is proposed for the south-west corner of Chandler Street and Belaire Avenue, on two properties that currently contain three homes.
If council grants the necessary zoning change from two-dwelling housing to high rise apartment housing, the project would have one- and two-bedroom units, as well as micro-suites, which are residences of less than 210 sq.-ft.
Since the council meeting is a public hearing, interested members of the community can address council. But attendance at City Hall meetings is banned because of the pandemic, so participation must be electronically. See the city's webpage for information on how to do so.
It is this kind of project city planners envisioned when they devised a 20-year, $91 million plan for the Capri-Landmark district that projects a quadrupling of the area's population.
The plan calls for new amenities such as additional parks and sidewalks, a public plaza, and a controversial alignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road.
Currently, there are about 3,000 people living in the area, many in older single-family homes and duplexes. By 2040, the city hopes to increase that number to about 12,000 with a variety of medium- and high-density projects.
Boosting the number of people who live in established neighbourhoods is said by the city to be a more efficient use of existing infrastructure, and helps to limit urban sprawl.