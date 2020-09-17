Towns and cities across B.C. should get a slice of online gambling revenues, Vernon politicians believe.
With the months-long closure of casinos due to the COVID-19
pandemic, municipalities around the province are losing millions of dollars in revenue normally shared by the provincial government.
To offset the losses, Vernon politicians will urge their counterparts at an upcoming gathering of B.C. municipal leaders to press Victoria to distribute proceeds from online gaming.
The suggestion is one of dozens of resolutions to be debated at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, which is taking place online this year with local politicians attending on their computers rather than enjoying a days-long affair at a location like Whistler or Vancouver.
As is usually the case, many of
the resolutions have little or nothing to do with the business of local government, but cross into much-wider areas of social and economic policy.
For example:
— Burnaby delegates will ask that birth control pills be provided free to all who ask for them
— Central Saanich representatives want higher fines for speeding tickets
— Victorians want ‘no pet’ clauses removed from landlord-tenant contracts
— Summerlanders ask that Canadian citizenship ceremonies be once again held in small communities and not only in the province’s larger centres
— Nanaimo wants federal oversight of wipes the municipality feels are improperly labelled as “flushable”
— Radium delegates want to remove the mandatory tax-exempt status currently enjoyed by places of public worship
— Fort St. John councillors will ask local elected officials be exempted from jury duty
— Burns Lake delegates want a moratorium on private liquor stores.
— Central Kootenay politicians want the repeal of a law that makes it illegal for a business to advertise itself as a good place to “spend time after consuming cannabis.”