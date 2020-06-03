A major new downtown Kelowna presence for UBC Okanagan will consist of educational, residential, and office components.
The ambitious project, announced Wednesday, is planned for 550 Doyle Avenue, currently the premises of The Daily Courier newspaper. The property was sold earlier this year.
Concept plans show a sleek and striking combination of high-rises and mid-rises covering the downtown block, with construction of the first phase to begin within two years.
"This is an exciting day for us all," said Santa Ono, UBC president. "Today we have the pleasure of revealing the next major step in the evolution of the University of British Columbia's presence in Kelowna, and in its ability to serve the needs of B.C.'s Interior region and the people of the Okanagan."
Many details of the project remain to be worked out, including precisely what university programs and courses would be offered out of the downtown centre, and the exact height and size of the future buildings.
"What's most exciting about this site is that, right now, it's very much an open book," UBCO principal Deborah Buszard said.
"We have a plan but there's a lot to be worked on to develop what will be happening there and the programming that will be delivered. The opportunities are endless," she said.
The downtown campus will better connect the university to Kelowna's business, high-tech, health, and cultural sectors, Buszard said. "It's where the people are in Kelowna," she said of the downtown site.
Existing university operations are cramped with space at a premium at the north Kelowna campus, Buszard said.
"Much as we love this campus here, we have an incredible space shortage," she said. "This will give us a little bit more elbow room and spread some of our activities to the downtown."
Initial plans are for between 80,000-100,000 sq. ft. of academic space at the new downtown location.
"I ask people to think about what this new campus for UBC in the heart of Kelowna will mean not just today, but 50 years from now, 100 years from now, even further as we think of growing a truly world-class university."
As part of the project, the City of Kelowna has bought 67 ha of agricultural land previously owned by UBCO on the west side of the north campus for $7.4 million. The property will serve as a buffer zone for the city's dump, and there are no plans for development in the area.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran hailed the downtown university project as a "momentous day" that will deliver economic, social, and cultural benefits for decades to come.
"It's a game changer for Kelowna on par with UBC's arrival in Kelowna 15 years ago," Basran said.
"This project fits perfectly with council's priorities of creating vibrant neighbourhoods, attracting and retaining top talent, and now, more important than ever, showing economic resiliency."