Only short field trips that can be accomplished on foot are currently being encouraged at Central Okanagan schools.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, most field trips are being cancelled, the latest being expeditions by students to Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks, Manning provincial park, and even a privately-owned adventure park in Southeast Kelowna.
All overnight and international trips remain suspended and school buses are not available for local field trips.
"Buses require additional cleaning and some bus drivers will be providing additional services," reads part of a staff report going to trustees at a Wednesday meeting.
"Also, additional routes are required for Kelowna Senior Secondary and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary at lunch. Volunteer parent drivers of students are not permitted," the report states.
As a result, school buses are not even available for activities - such as excursions to nearby rock-climbing sites - that are normally part of the Outdoor Education program explanation here.
Such programs exist so students "can develop an appreciation of our natural environment (and) so students have the opportunity to be exposed to controlled risks so they learn to respond in a confident manner," Springvalley Middle School says on its website.
With buses not available, and because of the travel difficulties imposed by the pandemic, field trips will likely have a much different look for much of this school year.
"Field trips that are within walking distance from the school and involve an outside activity are encouraged," the report to trustees states.