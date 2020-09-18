A housing project in West Kelowna halted two years ago because of the provincial housing speculation tax appears to be back on track.
Revised plans for the Goats Peak development show a first-phase with 130 townhomes and duplexes, and 60 single-family homes. The project will be considered by the city’s advisory planning commission next Wednesday.
West Kelowna council approved a master plan for the Goats Peak area, at West Kelowna’s south-east corner, in 2017. It envisioned about 1,000 homes on hills overlooking West Kelowna and Okanagan Lake.
The NDP government introduced a speculation tax in 2018 that was aimed largely at out-of-province owners of homes that are kept empty for much of year in some areas of B.C., including West Kelowna and Kelowna.
By using the homes only seasonally, and not providing them to long-term renters, the government said the owners were contributing to a provincial housing crisis. The tax sparked an uproar, and the City of West Kelowna campaigned unsuccessfully for its repeal.
As a result of the tax, the Goats Peak developer said the project would not be viable and halted all planning work.
“This was the largest housing project ever in West Kelowna, stopped dead,” Steve Henderson of Staburn Group wrote in a letter he sent at the time to West Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart, whose Liberal party is critical of the tax, now called the Speculation and Vacancy Tax.
No mention is made in the new development application of Goats Peak’s recent history, and it’s not clear from the submission if ownership of the project has changed since 2018.