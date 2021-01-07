The first exposure of COVID-19 in a Kelowna-area school for 2021 has been reported at Rutland Secondary.
A student or staff member, district officials won't say which, who was at the school when classes resumed on Monday after the Christmas break, has tested positive for the disease.
"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams," states a Central Okanagan Public Schools release issued this morning.
Contact tracing is underway and anyone who needs to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms as a result of possible exposure to the infected person will be contacted directly by Interior Health.
"If you have not been contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19," the release states.
Kelowna-area schools had many possible COVID-19 exposure events last fall. But with the two-week Christmas break matching the quarantine period for COVID-19, no exposure events are currently listed for Kelowna-area schools, or for any school in the Interior Health region, on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.
About 67,000 people have signed an online petition asking for B.C. to close schools for two additional weeks to try curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some provinces delayed the resumption of classes, but B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in late December the measure wasn't warranted here.
About 70% of B.C. schools have not had a COVID-19 exposure, the government says, and only 12% of all cases in the province have been among school-aged children, all of whom have recovered.
"Even though we have had exposure events that reflect transmission in our community, we have very little transmission actually in schools," Henry said on Dec. 23.