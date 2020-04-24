The weekend will begin grey and wet but end with sunnier spells.
Saturday's high in Kelowna is forecast at 13 C under mainly cloudy skies witha 70 per cent chance of showers.
But Sunday should be mainly sunny with highs of 15, with a similar forecast for Monday.
So far this month in Kelowna, the average daytime high has been 14 C, close to the seasonal norm for the month.
While temperatures may reach 20 C on Wednesday, the subsequent 10 days are all forecast to have highs of only about 14 C, according to the Weather Network.