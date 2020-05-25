A hockey arena has been drafted to accommodate a big crowd expected to show up Tuesday evening for a city meeting in West Kelowna.
People wanting to address city council on plans for a controversial cannabis production facility will have to wait on chairs spaced apart on the floor at Royal LePage Place.
One by one, they'll be called into the nearby City Hall to address Mayor Gord Milsom and city councillors. Milsom will be in the council gallery, but the six councillors will be participating online.
The unusual measure is being taken to comply with COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines, city officials say.
"Council and staff sincerely thank you for doing your part to help take care of each other and prevent the spread of COVID-19," the city says in a statement on arrangements being made for the public hearing, which starts at 6 p.m.
To eliminate overcrowding among people waiting at the arena, people interested in giving their views are encouraged to provide written submissions.
At issue is the fate of a cannabis production facility proposed for 2648 Kyle Rd.
The site has a zoning that would allow for such a plant, which is a legal business under federal law. But city council permission must still be given, in part, because the operation would be slightly closer to a care home than municipal regulations would normally allow.
This is the first effort by the City of West Kelowna to hold a public hearing since the pandemic began. As per city procedures, council will not make a decision on the matter Tuesday after the holding of the public hearing, but will do so at a future meeting.