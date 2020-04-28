A priority for the re-opening of schools in B.C. should be to accommodate the in-class learning of the children of essential service workers, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
While Henry says there is no date yet for when schools will re-open, she indicated Monday she did not expect a full resumption will take place before the end of June.
"I expect there will be some children coming back to school before the end of this season, but what that looks like is still being worked out," Henry said during her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in B.C. "The decision has not yet been made on how much, and what will happen in the near term.
"But the focus will be on, particularly, the children of essential workers and those who need to go to work as we start to increase the businesses and workplaces that are open," she said.
"I think we have an opportunity, particularly, to support those children of our essential workers and those who really need the support in the coming months and to do it in a small scale and help us understand how it could work until we have a larger scale coming in the fall," she said.
Henry said she didn't expect that school would run in the summer to make up for lost class time.
Whenever classes do resume, Henry suggested children and teachers might have to wear masks and continue the practise of physical distancing.
"The idea around wearing masks is not something we do a lot in our culture. It is something that we can consider in certain circumstances," she said.
Other important factors in the eventual re-opening of schools will be the continuation of physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning, and ensuring anyone who's ill remains at home, Henry said.
She also raised the possibility of "time distancing", referring to the possibility of having classes with small numbers of children spread out over the day.
Quebec has set a date of May 11 for the return to classes of elementary-school aged children in that province in areas outside Montreal.
Special measures there include a limit of 15 children per class, one student on each school bus bench seat, enforcement of the two-metre distancing rule wherever possible, and the shifting of recess periods to minimize the number of children playing outside at any one time.
The Quebec plan is opposed by a union representing 8,000 English language teachers. It says schools should not re-open until September. A French-speaking parents group also says more planning is needed.
Asked if she was surprised by Quebec's plan to re-open elementary schools in early May, Henry said: "Quebec has their own pandemic that they're dealing with, and they have their own approach."
Ontario has said schools in that province won't re-open until the end of May, at the earliest. Alberta's schools are closed indefinitely.
Central Okanagan Public Schools has an enrolment of about 22,500 students. The district opened 25 schools on April 6 to about 550 children of essential service workers, those employed as doctors, nurses, other health care workers, police, and firefighters.