The largest one-day jump in the number of British Columbians testing positive for COVID-19 does not necessarily mean the disease is spreading rapidly, Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Ninety-two new cases were reported province-between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total province-wide to 884.
In the Interior Health region, 77 people have now tested positive for. COVID-19, up from 62 on Friday.
Across B.C., 81 people are being treated for the disease in hospital, including six in hospitals in the region served by Interior Health.
The daily increase of 92 patients was the largest 24-hour spike in patient numbers since the outbreak of COVID-19 in B.C., Henry said, but she said the numbers should be put in perspective.
“It is not unexpected given where we are in the outbreak,” Henry, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Saturday.
Beyond the total number number of new cases, she said, what’ s important is how fast the overall caseload is rising on a percentage basis.
The daily rate of increase, she said, remained in the range of eight to 10 per cent.
“Looking at the rate of change is also something we’e following (and) we are not seeing the percentage increase climb dramatically,” Henry said during the daily provincial update on the COVID-19 situation.
The widespread testing of the general public for COVID-19 is not being currently contemplated, Henry said, with the focus remaining on testing health care workers, vulnerable people such as those in care homes, and those individuals potentially affected by a localized outbreak of the disease.
“We are not testing asymptomatic people,” Henry said. “At this point in the epidemic the important thing is identifying those chains of transmission and where people are getting sick.”
“A broad testing of well people in our community is not what we are going to be doing,’” she said, adding however that approach might change later on.
With one additional death between Friday and Saturday, the number of British Columbians who’ve died of COVID-19 stands at 17.
Forty-five per cent of people who’ve tested positive for the disease have recovered. The recovery rate is significantly higher than some other jurisdictions, such as Ontario, because of the different methods being used in each province.
In Ontario, two negative tests within 24 hours are required for the affected person to be declared recovered. In B.C., most people are classed as recovered when they haven’t reported any symptoms, such a high fever, for 10 days.
That approach for establishing recovery rates has been followed “around the world”, Henry said, adding it was her understanding that Ontario may soon switch to a similar approach.
Unprecedented efforts to free up vacant hospital and other care beds in B.C are underway, through the early discharge of patients and the cancellation of thousands of scheduled surgical procedures.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Saturday there are now 4,295 beds available for potential COVID-19 patients. “This continues the work we’ve done to prepare the health care system for what we expect to be more cases in the coming weeks,” he said.
Kelowna General Hospital is one of the 17 facilities designated by the province to be care centres for people with COVID-19. So too are hospitals in Penticton, Vernon, and Kamloops.
Henry said she often hears from people who wonder why B.C. hasn’t imposed the same kind of sweeping lockdown, with firm restrictions against most individual movement outside people’s homes, that have been implemented in other jurisdictions.
“I get a lot of people who are saying we should have a lockdown as they’e doing in some other places,” Henry said. “But really, we’ve (implemented orders) similar to what others are calling a lockdown,” she said.
For his part, Dix also appealed again for people to stay inside their homes as much as possible.
“Are you thinking of going out and doing something other than essential work or errands and exercise? Don’t. Stay home,” Dix said.
The province is not providing an update on COVID-19 numbers today, but will do so again t 1:30 p.m. on Monday.