A day before the Oct. 24 provincial election was called, the B.C. government was rolling out a flood of announcements, including two related to housing in Kelowna.
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Sunday that 80 new affordable homes are now available for middle-income families and individuals with the opening of a new rental apartment building in Kelowna.
Located at 726 Clement Ave., the six-storey building provides one- and two-bedroom rental homes for households with annual incomes ranging between approximately $52,000 and $71,000. Residents started moving in on Sept. 1.
The project was built in partnership with PC Urban Properties through BC Housing’s HousingHub program, which was created in 2018.
The development includes a second six-storey building that will provide 77 rental homes for people with middle incomes. Construction is expected to be complete by December.
The monthly rents for apartments are: $1,300 a month for a one bedroom and $1,780 for a two-bedroom unit.
The ministry also announced an affordable housing project would proceed at 2175 Benvoulin Court.
It will offer 122 homes for seniors and single parents with their children, in partnership with National Society of Hope.
Construction expected to start in February.