The easing of COVID-19 restrictions might be undertaken in different ways across B.C. depending on transmission rates of the coronavirus, provincial officials say.
Areas where the virus appears not to be spreading rapidly - such as the region served by Interior Health - could be the first to eventually see modification of public health orders affecting businesses and social gatherings.
"The outbreak and the pandemic is different across the country and across the province," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. "We're a very large province with quite different demographics and different geographic issues.
"We are looking at what we can do to try and relax some of the issues (and) address health care needs in different parts of the province. And we will be tailoring it as best we can to what's happening in the different areas," she said.
"Part of that we'll talk about later next week when we look at some of the (disease progression) modelling, but that thinking is going on now for sure," she said.
No new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Interior Health region from Wednesday to Saturday. The number of people who've tested positive for the disease remains at 130, up only two from last Saturday.
While COVID-19 outbreaks have been recorded at 20 long-term care facilities, none are in the Interior Health region. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in B.C. has been dropping this week, and now stands at 132 including 10 in the Interior Health region.
But any potential easing of COVID-19 restrictions is still likely a long way off, however, as both Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed the pandemic continues to unfold across the province, though a much slower rate than being experienced elsewhere.
Thirty-four new cases were reported province-wide, bringing the total to 1,370. There were two more deaths, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities in B.C. to 50. Most have been residents of long-term care facilities.
"As I've been saying all week, we are not over the hump yet and we are going to have a bumpy ride for awhile," Henry said.
"We're holding our own and we're keeping it down, but we all need to continue to do this," she said, referring to orders on physical distancing, business closures, and limiting travel to trips that are absolutely necessary.
Through the Easter long weekend, people should stay at home rather than gather together for communal worship or take short holidays, Henry said. But police have not been ordered to pull over people and see where they're heading, Henry said.
"We do not have specific enforcement around people travelling," she said.