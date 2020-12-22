An online fundraising campaign to save a historic theatre in Vernon has netted 10% of the stated goal.
Just over $5,000 has been donated to preserving the Towne Theatre in the city's downtown core for use by a non-profit film society.
The theatre was built in 1929 as a dance hall, and was converted to a cinema in 1938.
"Many of our residents have fond memories of this theatre going back more than 90 year," the online campaign on GoFundMe states. "We want to make sure that future generations can share those memories to connect our past and future."
The theatre's current owner is retiring and is willing to turn over the premises and equipment to the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.
Money raised in the $50,000 campaign will be used for renovations to make the theatre compliant with the B.C. Building Code, rebuilding of the stage to allow for small live performances, and start-up and transition costs.
For more information and to donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/SaveOurTowne