The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in Kelowna after a man was found dead near a car crash.
Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on Monday at about 1:15 a.m., signs of a collision having occurred were noted on the road near the intersection of Highway 97 North and University Way.
An officer attended and did not observe a vehicle or collision, so no further action was taken.
At 5:50 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report that a single vehicle collision was discovered on Bulman Road, near a bike trail that runs parallel to Highway 97.
A man, believed to be the driver, was found dead nearby and was believed to have been ejected from a vehicle.
The IIO will investigate to determine what role — if any — the officer’s actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man, including if the search location was the same as the collision and whether the man could have been saved, given his injuries.
The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.
The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.
It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.