Santa’s chief elf is recruiting an army.
It wants you to join its army of elves – but just for a few hours twice a week.
The chief elf? The Salvation Army, which has played that role since William and Catherine Booth started it in London in 1865.
“This Christmas, there are children in your community who don’t have enough to eat. You can provide food assistance and basic necessities for neighbours in need,” it says on the Salvation Army website.
In order to do that, it needs more bell ringers commanding its kettles, its largest fundraiser, which allows it to help people and families in need all year, but especially at Christmas.
The need is always great, but because of COVID, it is even greater than in previous years. The Westside Salvation Army expects to help more than 100 families, 300 children and teens through its Christmas Gifts of Hope program.
It has a Christmas goal of $255,000; much of that will come from coins and bills dropped into kettles.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of this campaign,” said Lenetta Parry, a member of the Westside church’s management team.
“Last year, we had 150 volunteers helping with our Red Kettle campaign; this year, we have approximately 80.”
Most volunteers are older, with underlying issues, and with COVID, aren’t comfortable being out in the community ringing the bells.
“This has been a challenging year,” said Parry. “We never thought we would enter our Christmas season in the middle of a global pandemic, neither did we expect to have to close our Thrift Store for three months in response to COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, the challenges keep coming — we have fewer kettle volunteers, we have had to cancel a number of major holiday fundraisers such as our Drive Thru Breakfast and our annual Santa Bus, while we continue to see an increase in demand for our programs and services.”
To avoid duplication, the Westside SA doesn’t give out food hampers, but encourages people to use the food bank.
“We are referring people to use their local food bank for the food portion of their Christmas hamper and our local food banks are referring people to use us for toys,” said Jennifer Henson, officer for the Westside Salvation Army.
Donations to the Westside Salvation Army can be made safely and securely online at westsidesa.ca or by calling 778-484-9790.
The need is just as dire on the Kelowna side of the bridge, where Executive Director Darryl Burry is facing the same problems Parry is — more demand for services and fewer people manning kettles.
“This is definitely an extraordinary year in Kelowna-Lake Country,” he said. “The impacts of COVID-19 have been far-reaching; we have seen a 61% increase in the number of individuals and families reaching out for support, 47% of whom have never accessed our services before. As Christmas approaches, we believe that those numbers will only continue to climb. A lot of events that traditionally take place to ensure we had finances, toys and food have been cancelled.”
Thus, the need for more elves and for more money in the kettles to meet the Christmas goal of $650,000. Only 40% of the goal has been reached. Bury had hoped to fill 5,000 kettle hours — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week — but only has bell ringers for 3,500 hours.
While it gives out hampers during the year, it gives gift cards at Christmas, “so they can purchase what they need.”
But it gives out regular hampers as well. Before COVID, each client was allowed six visits a year, but that was changed to monthly.
“We are asking the community for their support,” Bury said. “We need financial donations, which can be made via a Christmas Kettle out in the community; by dropping off or mailing the donation at 1480 Sutherland Ave. or on our website at kelownasalvationarmy.ca.”
The need has been so great, the Kelowna Salvation Army has re-opened, for the second time, registration for its Sharing Christmas Food and Toy Program until Dec. 11. Families that need extra support are encouraged to register at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca as soon as possible.
Consider this a recruiting poster: join an army of elves and help ring in a great Christmas.