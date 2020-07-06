A Lake Country driver got a face full of bear spray in an apparent case of road rage.
Police say the driver spotted a vehicle driving erratically about 10:30 p.m. and followed it.
The suspect vehicle stopped on Reiswig Road. A man got out, ran to the pursuing car, unleashed the spray through the open passenger window, then fled the scene.
RCMP have since arrested a 23-year-old Lake Country man in this matter. He has been released on conditions to appear at a future court date. The search continues for a second man believed to have been involved.
“This case highlights the importance of calling police if you think there’s a danger to your community,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “You never know who you’re dealing with or the potential danger you may face.”
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.