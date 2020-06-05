A cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon, after the bicycle she was riding collided with a dump truck.
The accident occurred about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.
Police say initial reports were that the dump truck was turning onto Richter Street from the eastbound lane of Harvey when it collided with a cyclist who was also heading east.
The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.
The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.