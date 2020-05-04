A smoother launch to the school bus system in the Central Okanagan looks to be in store for this fall.
After rider registration snafus last year upset many families, the process was overhauled in recent months.
"The transportation department is currently implementing a new, more effective transportation management and routing system," reads part of a report going to Central Okanagan Public Schools' trustees on Wednesday.
A key change was the earlier opening of the registration window, to ensure parents knew well in advance that their children would have a place when busing starts in September.
By the end of April, the families of more than 4,300 students had requested placement on school buses. Of those, more than 3,100 students have already been confirmed and given notice of their successful placement.
A registration reminder email to the 2,200 families whose children rode school buses this year prior to suspension of classes in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now being sent out to parents, with another to follow in two weeks.
About one-quarter of the 22,500 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools ride a yellow bus.
In September 2019, classes began with many parents not having been notified of their child's eligibility for school district transportation.