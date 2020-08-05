Fake handguns and semi-automatics are being brandished all too often by real criminals - and silly citizens - Kelowna police say.
The replica weapons are increasingly showing up during police investigations into drug trafficking, robberies, and even traffic enforcement operations, RCMP said in a Wednesday release.
Sometimes, people are observed by police "simply walking down the street with what appears to be a gun in their hand," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says.
The danger, of course, is that police may not be able to immediately distinguish between a real and fake weapon. That could set the stage for a "serious response" from police, Noseworthy says.
"in a highly dynamic police incident, a high-risk encounter, or bad lighting, it can be almost impossible to distinguish," between real and replica weapons, she says.
"Our inspectors will treat all these replicas as real until it can be safely proven that they aren't," Insp. Dale Somerville adds in the release. "Imitation firearms are not toys and they need to be dealt wit responsibly. Our message is simple: Avoid the confrontation. Don't show imitation guns in public."
Perhaps optimistically, police are also asking those who sell air guns and replica weapons "to be vigilant about who they're selling to and make sure buyers are aware that these items can be mistaken for lethal weapons".